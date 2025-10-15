An evening shot of the home, with gardens that are ideal for entertaining.placeholder image
An evening shot of the home, with gardens that are ideal for entertaining.

Inside this sleek, detached home of light and luxury, for sale in Mirfield

By Sally Burton
Published 15th Oct 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 16:47 BST
This quietly placed property along a private lane is entered through electric gates, leading to a broad drive and forecourt of the attractive home, with an integrated double garage and detached outbuilding.

The property underwent full renovation in 2024​ and, say the agents, ‘combines modern design and efficiency with the character of its original architecture’.

​A curved arch frames the front door and leads into the double-height​ hall with large windows, and porcelain tile floor with underfloor heating. This comfort runs throughout the entire home​.

A floating staircase with glass balustrade ​is a striking, contemporary​ feature.

​Main living spaces​ include an adaptable playroom.

​The bay-fronted living room, with French doors to the​ rear garden​, displays acoustic wooden panelling with in-built lighting​, and a gas fireplace. A bespoke bar adds to the facilities.

An open-plan kitchen​ with living and dining space​ was supplied and installed in 2024 by award-winning designers Grid Thirteen, and the bespoke SieMatic kitchen ​includes marble-effect granite worktops.

A​n island with breakfast bar anchors the room​. Appliances include Gaggenau ovens, a Bosch dishwasher, an induction hob with teppanyaki hot plate, a freestanding Sub-Zero fridge freezer and an instant hot water tap.

A fitted utility ​has ​space for boots and coats, and is a second entrance to the home via the garden.

The dining area ​has outdoor access, ​while a relaxed living corner ​has a wall-mounted TV​. Air conditioning ​is installed, alon with built-in ceiling speakers ​. More French doors open to a terrace​.

The​ air-conditioned principal suite​ has a walk-through wardrobe, ​and Scandi-inspired décor, with a boutique-style en suite.

Three further​ bedrooms​ upstairs are​ individually styled: one is en suite, while another is currently used as an office and movie room with built-in ceiling projector and pull-down screen. There is air conditioning, recessed lighting and a circular window.

The remaining double bedroom is highly versatile, and there’s a contemporary ​main bathroom.

Gardens at Midway ​have real privacy, with mature trees​, established planting​ and a south-facing lawn ​with countryside views.

​In one corner is a wooden hut-style retreat​ that glows warmly after dusk​.

Midway, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield​, is for sale at £1,200,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire.

