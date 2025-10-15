Inside this sleek, detached home of light and luxury, for sale in Mirfield

The property underwent full renovation in 2024​ and, say the agents, ‘combines modern design and efficiency with the character of its original architecture’.

​A curved arch frames the front door and leads into the double-height​ hall with large windows, and porcelain tile floor with underfloor heating. This comfort runs throughout the entire home​.

A floating staircase with glass balustrade ​is a striking, contemporary​ feature.

​Main living spaces​ include an adaptable playroom.

​The bay-fronted living room, with French doors to the​ rear garden​, displays acoustic wooden panelling with in-built lighting​, and a gas fireplace. A bespoke bar adds to the facilities.

An open-plan kitchen​ with living and dining space​ was supplied and installed in 2024 by award-winning designers Grid Thirteen, and the bespoke SieMatic kitchen ​includes marble-effect granite worktops.

A​n island with breakfast bar anchors the room​. Appliances include Gaggenau ovens, a Bosch dishwasher, an induction hob with teppanyaki hot plate, a freestanding Sub-Zero fridge freezer and an instant hot water tap.

A fitted utility ​has ​space for boots and coats, and is a second entrance to the home via the garden.

The dining area ​has outdoor access, ​while a relaxed living corner ​has a wall-mounted TV​. Air conditioning ​is installed, alon with built-in ceiling speakers ​. More French doors open to a terrace​.

The​ air-conditioned principal suite​ has a walk-through wardrobe, ​and Scandi-inspired décor, with a boutique-style en suite.

Three further​ bedrooms​ upstairs are​ individually styled: one is en suite, while another is currently used as an office and movie room with built-in ceiling projector and pull-down screen. There is air conditioning, recessed lighting and a circular window.

The remaining double bedroom is highly versatile, and there’s a contemporary ​main bathroom.

Gardens at Midway ​have real privacy, with mature trees​, established planting​ and a south-facing lawn ​with countryside views.

​In one corner is a wooden hut-style retreat​ that glows warmly after dusk​.

Midway, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield​, is for sale at £1,200,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire.

1 . Midway, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield​

2 . Midway, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield​

3 . Midway, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield​

4 . Midway, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield​