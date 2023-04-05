Inside this six-bedroom wonder that's now for sale in a Wakefield town
This impressive home built in 1884 has great character, with an updated interior that includesan open plan living kitchen.
Pontefract House is a former home of the Archdeacon of Pontefract and stands within lawned grounds in the heart of Horbury.
The original front door, with stained, leaded window, leads to the hallway, where the staircase still has its original balustrade.
An electronically operated Pollock lift rises to the first floor.
The open plan breakfast kitchen with sitting room includes a bespoke fitted kitchen with Quartz worktops. An open fireplace has a modern surround, and square archways link the dining room, then the versatile office or gym.
Light from a large bay with arched windows floods the living room, with doors to the front terrace. A stone fire surround holds a ‘living flame’ gas fire, and arched doors open to the elegant drawing room.
A formal dining room has an original fire surround, while a pantry, utility room and w.c. are further ground floor facilities.
The gallery landing leads to four spacious bedrooms, one with a dressing room and en suite bathroom.
This room has an arched bay window and a stone fire surround. Its luxurious en suite has underfloor heating, twin washbasins, a walk-in shower and a jacuzzi-style bath.
The house bathroom also has a modern suite.
A solid oak spiral staircase leads to the beamed second floor landing, and a snug, an office, two bedrooms and a wet room.
To the front of the property is the lawned garden with Yorkshire stone terrace.
There are two garages and a car port, plus parking. A courtyard setting has security lights.
Pontefract House, Tithe Barn Street, Horbury, is for sale at £900,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent, tel. 01924 266 555.
