Inside this six-bedroom wonder that's now for sale in a Wakefield town

This​ impressive home built in 1884​ has great character, with an updated interior that includes​an o​pen plan living kitchen​.

Pontefract House is a former home of the Archdeacon of Pontefract and​ stands within lawned grounds in the heart of Horbury.

​The original front door, with stained, leaded window, leads to the​ hallway, where the staircase still has its original balustrade​.

​An electronically operated ​Pollock lift rises to the first floor.

​The open plan breakfast kitchen with sitting room includes a ​bespoke fitted kitchen with Quartz work​tops​. An open fire​place has a modern surround, and s​quare archways ​link the dining room, then the ​versatile ​office​ or ​gym​.

Light from a large bay with arched windows floods the living room, with doors ​to ​the front terrace​. ​A ​stone fire surround holds a ‘living flame’ gas fire​, and ​arched doors ​open ​to the elegant drawing room​​.

A​ formal dining room has an original fire surround, while a pantr​y, utility room and w.c. are further ground floor facilities.​

​The gallery landing leads to four spacious bedrooms, one with a dressing room and en suite bathroom.

This room has an arched bay window and a stone fire surround. Its luxurious en suite has underfloor heating, twin washbasins, a walk-in shower and a jacuzzi-style bath.

The house bathroom also has a modern suite.

A solid oak spiral staircase leads to the beamed second floor landing, and a snug, an office, two bedrooms and a wet room.

To the front of the property is the lawned garden with ​Yorkshire stone terrace.

There are two garages and a car port, plus parking. A courtyard setting has security lights.

Pontefract House, Tithe Barn Street, Horbury, is for sale at £900,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent, tel. 01924 266 555.

