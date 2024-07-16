Inside this home with huge appeal - in sought-after Upper Batley

Original features of the property are found throughout the interior, that has three bedrooms and a great deal of charm.

The bay-fronted dining kitchen has fitted units incorporating both a gas hob, and an electric oven ,and there's a separate utility providing extra space.

In the dining area with laminate flooring is a lovely inglenook fireplace with an electric stove, while the living room, also with a stunning inglenook fireplace, has a multi-fuel stove to cosy up the room. A double glazed bay window adds to the appeal of the room, that has original coving to the ceiling.

A conservatory with double glazed windows to three sides provides further flexible space and gives entry to the garden.

A hallway leads to the workshop with stairs to the first floor, and a half landing with a feature arched window.

Two double bedrooms, one of which is bay-fronted, with coving to the ceiling, have built-in and fitted wardrobes, while the third double bedroom is a double aspect room that is bright and spacious.

A bathroom with panelling has both bath and shower, with a wash basin in vanity unit. There's a separate w.c..

From the landing is a spiral staircase to a mezzanine level, with velux windows to front and rear, that light a peaceful study area, and there is access to additional loft space.

Behind the house is parking for two to three vehicles, with a detached garage.

To the front lies an extensive, private, walled and lawned landscaped garden with pathways and filled borders, a flagged patio area with steps down to the garden, a water feature pond, vegetable plots, and many plants and shrubs.

There is a separate seating area with a pergola.

This home in Timothy Lane, Upper Batley, has an asking price of £495,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, tel. 01924 420020.

1 . Timothy Lane, Upper Batley The open plan dining kitchen has fitted units and a bay window. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

2 . Timothy Lane, Upper Batley The dining area has laminate flooring, and an inglenook fireplace with electric stove. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

3 . Timothy Lane, Upper Batley The living room, with original coving, has a feature fireplace with multi-fuel stove, and a bay window. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales