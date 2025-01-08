Inside this grand £1.475m home with six bedrooms and five bathrooms

A private drive, with parking and turning space, leads to a detached double garage and screened gardens.
On the ground floor, from the entrance porch and hall, is a dining kitchen with family room, two reception rooms, a snooker room, sun room, and shower room.
All five bedrooms are on the first floor, with a family bathroom. The main bedroom and guest room have en-suite bathrooms.
On the second floor is an independent suite with bedroom six, an en-suite bathroom, office space and a cinema area.
The modern kitchen and diner has grey high-gloss units with quartz worktops, while a family area extends into the sun room with its bi-fold doors to the garden.
A snooker room with full-size table and perimeter lighting is open-plan to the family room, then a living room has French doors to outside, and a wooden fireplace.
A feature window lights up the landing, leading to the main and guest bedrooms, both with walk-in dressing rooms and en suite facilities.
One other bedroom has fitted wardrobes, then the main bathroom has a free-standing roll top bath with telephone style mixer tap within its suite.
The second floor accommodation could potentially become an independent suite, with a large bedroom, an en suite with corner bath and shower, and flexible space used currently as study and cinema areas.
Front and rear gardens of around an acre have lawns, with paved and decked seating areas to the rear.
A side garden leads to an under-house basement that could lend itself to many uses.
The Croft, Timothy Lane, Batley, is for sale at £1,475,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall.
