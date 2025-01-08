Inside this grand £1.475m home with six bedrooms and five bathrooms

​A private drive​, ​with parking and turning ​space, ​leads to a detached double garage and screened gardens.

​On the ground floor, from the entrance porch and hall, is a dining kitchen with family room, two reception rooms, a snooker room, sun room, ​and shower room​.

​All five bedrooms ​are on the first floor​, with a family bathroom. The main bedroom and guest room have en-suite bathrooms​.

​On the second floor is an independent suite with bedroom six, ​an en-suite bathroom, ​office​ space and ​a cinema area.

​The modern kitchen and diner has grey high-gloss units with quartz worktops, while a family area extends into the sun room with its bi-fold doors to the garden.

​A snooker room​ with full-size table and perimeter lighting is open-plan to the family room, then a living room has French doors to outside, and a wooden fireplace.

​A feature window lights up the landing, leading to the main and guest bedrooms, both with walk-in dressing rooms and en suite facilities.

​One other bedroom has fitted wardrobes, then the main bathroom has a free-standing roll top bath with telephone style mixer tap within its suite.

The second floor accommodation could ​potentially become an independen​t suite​, with a large bedroom, an en suite with corner bath and shower, and flexible space used currently as study and cinema areas.

​Front and rear gardens​ of around an acre have lawns, with paved and decked seating areas to ​the rear.

​A side garden leads​ to an under-house basement​ that could lend itself to many uses.

​The Croft, Timothy Lane, Batley​, is for sale at £1,475,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall.

