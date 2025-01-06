The individually designed property, recently modernised, has versatile living space across three split levels.

Along with a double integrated garage with power and light, there is parking for two vehicles, a low-maintenance front garden, and a large rear garden with land and potential.

​From a front entrance porch is a flexible use lobby, that could serve as anything from a lounge or dining area to office space. It has a double built-in cupboard, and a door to the garage, with access to a sizable bedroom with lovely views, and stairs down to a landing.

​From here is the lounge​, an inner hallway​, and stairs to the lower ground floor.

​The bright lounge with a log burner and floor-to ceiling windows has sliding patio doors to a balcony with stunning views.

​An inner ​hallway​ leads to the ma​in bedroom​ with modern en suite shower room, and a ​newly fitted ​bathroom​ with both bath and shower.

A hallway give access to the lower ground floor​, and the new dining kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances​ that include​ a fridge, freezer, electric ho​b, extractor fan and electric oven.

​Bi​-fold doors ​open to the garden​, making​ entertaining easy in the summer.

​Two further bedrooms include one with patio doors to the garden, and there's a w.c. with vanity washbasin.

The front garden ​has artificial grass and ​a patio​, with planted borders. The ​larger, ​enclosed rear garden is​ lawned with a patio.

​A further lawned garden ​with mature trees and plants has far-reaching views​.

T​his home in Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, is for sale at £470,000, with Adams Estates, Dewsbury, tel. 01924 467467​.

