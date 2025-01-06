A front view of the unique Dewsbury home with miles of scenery stretching out behind it.A front view of the unique Dewsbury home with miles of scenery stretching out behind it.
Inside this detached, modern Dewsbury home with flexible living over three levels

By Sally Burton
Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:11 GMT
​This unusual home in a semi-rural Dewsbury location has magnificent views from its windows.

The individually designed property, recently modernised, has versatile living space across three split levels.

Along with a double integrated garage with power and light, there is parking for two vehicles, a low-maintenance front garden, and a large rear garden with land and potential.

​From a front entrance porch is a flexible use lobby, that could serve as anything from a lounge or dining area to office space. It has a double built-in cupboard, and a door to the garage, with access to a sizable bedroom with lovely views, and stairs down to a landing.

​From here is the lounge​, an inner hallway​, and stairs to the lower ground floor.

​The bright lounge with a log burner and floor-to ceiling windows has sliding patio doors to a balcony with stunning views.

​An inner ​hallway​ leads to the ma​in bedroom​ with modern en suite shower room, and a ​newly fitted ​bathroom​ with both bath and shower.

A hallway give access to the lower ground floor​, and the new dining kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances​ that include​ a fridge, freezer, electric ho​b, extractor fan and electric oven.

​Bi​-fold doors ​open to the garden​, making​ entertaining easy in the summer.

​Two further bedrooms include one with patio doors to the garden, and there's a w.c. with vanity washbasin.

The front garden ​has artificial grass and ​a patio​, with planted borders. The ​larger, ​enclosed rear garden is​ lawned with a patio.

​A further lawned garden ​with mature trees and plants has far-reaching views​.

T​his home in Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, is for sale at £470,000, with Adams Estates, Dewsbury, tel. 01924 467467​.

Outdoor seating areas from where you can soak up the view.

Outdoor seating areas from where you can soak up the view. Photo: Adams Estates, Dewsbury

A bright lounge with indoor to outdoor living facilities.

A bright lounge with indoor to outdoor living facilities. Photo: Adams Estates, Dewsbury

An alternative aspect from the lounge.

An alternative aspect from the lounge. Photo: Adams Estates, Dewsbury

A modern kitchen with integrated appliances.

A modern kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo: Adams Estates, Dewsbury

