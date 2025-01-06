Inside this detached, modern Dewsbury home with flexible living over three levels

The individually designed property, recently modernised, has versatile living space across three split levels.
Along with a double integrated garage with power and light, there is parking for two vehicles, a low-maintenance front garden, and a large rear garden with land and potential.
From a front entrance porch is a flexible use lobby, that could serve as anything from a lounge or dining area to office space. It has a double built-in cupboard, and a door to the garage, with access to a sizable bedroom with lovely views, and stairs down to a landing.
From here is the lounge, an inner hallway, and stairs to the lower ground floor.
The bright lounge with a log burner and floor-to ceiling windows has sliding patio doors to a balcony with stunning views.
An inner hallway leads to the main bedroom with modern en suite shower room, and a newly fitted bathroom with both bath and shower.
A hallway give access to the lower ground floor, and the new dining kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances that include a fridge, freezer, electric hob, extractor fan and electric oven.
Bi-fold doors open to the garden, making entertaining easy in the summer.
Two further bedrooms include one with patio doors to the garden, and there's a w.c. with vanity washbasin.
The front garden has artificial grass and a patio, with planted borders. The larger, enclosed rear garden is lawned with a patio.
A further lawned garden with mature trees and plants has far-reaching views.
This home in Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, is for sale at £470,000, with Adams Estates, Dewsbury, tel. 01924 467467.
