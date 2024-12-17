Inside this appealing bungalow in Dewsbury with open plan interior and sun room

With a sloping​ front driveway​, the bungalow has parking ​space for several vehicles​, along with an integral house garage​.

​A sizable hallway leads to the comfortable lounge, and an open plan family room, with kitchen and sun room.

The front-facing lounge has an original fireplace with decorative surround, and coving to the ceiling, while a sun room is accessed through double doors, and has views over the garden.

Fitted units and granite worktops are in the open plan kitchen, that along with a five-ring gas hob and extractor, has a double oven with grill and a microwave. In the family sitting and dining areas is a feature exposed brick wall with floor-mounted log burner. Triple aspect windows allow natural light to flood in.

​From an inner hallway are four bedrooms, and a fully tiled family bathroom that has a corner bath within its suite, and oak flooring.

Two of three double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and their own en suite shower room facilities, while one room is currently used as a home office but could be reverted to use as a single bedroom.

Lawned gardens stretch to both the front and rear of the property, and are substantial in size, so adding to the likelihood of of possible interest to developers.

The property has wrought iron gates at its entrance, and a double garage with roller shutter doors, power and light, and remote key access. There is also an electric vehicle charging point. This bungalow in Wheelwright Drive, Dewsbury​, is currently for sale at a price of £545,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Dewsbury, tel. 01924 663222​.

