Inside one of Dewsbury's most expensive homes - with incredible views, a private bar and a basement salon

This family home on Albion Road was formerly a public house (The Rising Sun) and before that was three miners’ cottages in the 1700s.

Offered for sale for the first time since undergoing a full renovation this unique family home enjoys a fabulous rural outlook combined with a high degree of privacy.

The highly flexible ground floor accommodation has three reception rooms including a fabulous snug with exposed stone flooring and a multi-fuel burner which perfectly complements the spacious living room which again has a multi-fuel burner and bi-folding doors that open to create breathtaking panoramic views.

The cosy dining room is open plan to the well-appointed kitchen which has fitted units, centre island and a number of integrated appliances plus a Rangemaster double oven with gas hob.

Completing the ground floor is a spacious P-shaped conservatory which is the ideal place to relax or entertain guests whilst enjoying the stunning views.

Dual staircases to the first floor provide access to three double bedrooms, all of which have en-suite facilities and the central master bedroom benefits from having an on trend free standing bath.

The property also benefits from having two usable cellars, plus a third which could be opened up and developed.

Outside, the sweeping drive provides ample off-street parking and the garden offers incredible views of the surrounding countryside.

This home on Albion Road is currently available on Rightmove for £585,000.

To find out more contact estate agents, Dacre Son & Hartley, on 0113 519 5546.

