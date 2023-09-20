Inside magnificent Spen Hall, for sale with extensive grounds at £975,000
The main house dates back to the 1840s and has been carefully restored, along with the three-bedroom Rose Cottage, that is available for sale by separate negotiation.
Impressive gardens include tennis and croquet lawns, bluebell woods, rockeries, vegetable plots and a walled fruit garden.
There's also a summer house, a potting shed and an aviary.
A gym with glass double doors is to the end of the Colonnade, while the main house has a grand reception hall, a drawing room, and a dining room.
A sitting room known as The Old Map Room, has a wall map of the area from the 1700s.
The breakfast kitchen features bespoke oak cabinets, a white Aga and a Lacanche range oven. A pantry gives access to one of two barrel vaulted cellars and strongroom.
A utility room with woodburner dates from the 16th Century, with a door revealing a staircase to the office above.
First floor bedrooms include one with carved wardrobes, a cast-iron open fireplace with marble surround, and an en suite bathroom with an original Art Deco suite.
Three more bedrooms share a bathroom with a cast iron Japanese freestanding bath and a shower.
With second floor loft storage is a shower room shared by two final bedrooms.
The Hall has two drives with electric gates, garages and a workshop with loft.
Rose Cottage, attached to Spen Hall on the east elevation, has walled gardens.
Spen Hall, Spen Lane, Gomersal, has an asking price of £975,000, with Carter Jonas estate agents, Harrogate.
