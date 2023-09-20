Inside magnificent Spen Hall, for sale with extensive grounds at £975,000

Original features inside span the centuries, and include three wall tapestries, ornate ceiling mouldings, sash windows and fireplaces, some installed during the Arts and Crafts movement.

The main house dates back to the 1840s and has been carefully restored, along with the three-bedroom Rose Cottage, that is available for sale by separate negotiation.

Impressive gardens include tennis and croquet lawns, bluebell woods, rockeries, vegetable plots and a walled fruit garden.

There's also a summer house, a potting shed and an aviary.

A gym with glass double doors is to the end of the Colonnade, while the main house has a grand reception hall, a drawing room, and a dining room.

A sitting room known as The Old Map Room, has a wall map of the area from the 1700s.

The breakfast kitchen features bespoke oak cabinets, a white Aga and a Lacanche range oven. A pantry gives access to one of two barrel vaulted cellars and strongroom.

A utility room with woodburner dates from the 16th Century, with a door revealing a staircase to the office above.

First floor bedrooms include one with carved wardrobes, a cast-iron open fireplace with marble surround, and an en suite bathroom with an original Art Deco suite.

Three more bedrooms share a bathroom with a cast iron Japanese freestanding bath and a shower.

With second floor loft storage is a shower room shared by two final bedrooms.

The Hall has two drives with electric gates, garages and a workshop with loft.

Rose Cottage, attached to Spen Hall on the east elevation, has walled gardens.

Spen Hall, Spen Lane, Gomersal, has an asking price of £975,000, with Carter Jonas estate agents, Harrogate.

1 . Spen Hall, Spen Lane, Gomersal The gardens include lawns, bluebell woods, a tennis lawn, rockeries with ornate stone staircases, and a walled fruit area. There's also a croquet lawn, vegetable plots, a summer house, potting shed and an aviary. Photo: Carter Jonas estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Spen Hall, Spen Lane, Gomersal There are many outdoor seating areas, and the attractive Colonnades offer shade close to the Hall. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Spen Hall, Spen Lane, Gomersal The kitchen, with bespoke oak cabinets, has a white Aga with bespoke cabinetry, and a Lacanche range oven. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales