Inside lovely period home with stunning kitchen, luxury bathroom and fine features throughout

Within a much sought after residential area, the four to five bedroom property on Queens Drive in Ossett successfully blends modern design with period charm, and has extensive landscaped gardens, with dual driveways.

It has, says the agent, both 'versatility and future potential'.

​The home's flexible accommodation includes an attractive hall​way with Karndean flooring, entered through a feature oak door.

​An elegant living room with French doors to the rear garde​n has a cast iron gas fire, ​while a further sitting room ​displays a feature fireplace and ​lovely bay window​.

​There's a formal dining room ​with a modern Smeg gas fire​, and oak flooring.

A​n office​ or study could also function as a fifth bedroom​, and ​there's a ​useful ground floor w.c..

The open-plan kitchen​ with breakfast room​ is stunning, with bespoke wood​en units, quartz work surfaces, and integrated appliances ​that includ​e a Bosch combi microwave and Range cooker space.

Bi-folding doors open to the rear garden, ​allowing for indoor​ to outdoor ​living and entertaining ​in the summer.

Four bedrooms​ on the first floor include a ​large principal bedroom and a luxur​y family bathroom ​with a jacuzzi whirlpool bath, ​a shower cubicle with body jets, ​and a bidet. ​Beautifully landscaped ​front and rear gardens​ have manicured lawns and​ established borders, while two driveway entrances​ provide ample parking and turning space.

A detached two-storey garage​ is equipped with power, lighting, and ​flexible space above.

This ​building could easily be converted to an annexe or home office​, subject to any necessary planning approval.

The house is within easy reach of schools and other local amenities, including a weekly market.

​This home in Queens Drive, Ossett​, Wakefield, is for sale at £640,000, with Hodsons, Wakefield, tel. 01924 200544​.

