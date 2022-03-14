2. Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough

On snowdrop days visitors can enjoy access to the grounds of this private former royal residence and also take in delicate hellebores and carpets of winter aconites. They can enjoy a stroll down the quarter-mile Lime Tree Walk, which was planted by royal visitors to the hall during the 1920s. Plaques on the trees show the dates when dignitaries, including King George V and Queen Mary planted them.