How to extend al fresco time outdoors in to autumn

With cover, warmth and light, evenings outside can extend after dark.

But time outdoors isn't just for summer... autumnal evenings can be just as enticing with a few small tweaks to your space.

From twinkling lights to fire features, there are plenty of ways to avoid moving indoors. As 'fire pit table' searches are currently up 100 per cent on Google, it's clear many people intend to stay out as long as possible.

When the sun starts setting earlier, to keep garden gatherings going, outdoor lighting is a must-have.

There's a great surge of interest in table top burners as cooler nights draw in....

One of the most on-trend lighting choices at present is an outdoor lantern. Place one in a corner of your patio, or at the edge of a furniture piece for an angular look that feels trendy during daytime, and warm when the stars begin to shine.

Patrick Bridge, chief operations officer at Harbour Lifestyle, said: "Lighting is one of the most important embellishments you can add to your garden in the autumn, as it keeps the space in use after darkness descends."

As temperatures drop and autumnal winds blow in, heating your al fresco space becomes essential. Nobody wants to sit outside shivering.

Sources of heat, such as firepits, heaters, and tabletop fires will warm the surroundings.

Keep enjoying evenings outdoors, wherever your outdoor space might be...

For an authentic campsite style experience, a firepit is a must have. Emanating relaxed vibes, an open flame provides an additional heat source, and creates a peaceful atmosphere with its glow, and soothing crackling sound.

Rain, sleet, and heavy winds can be deal breakers when making alfresco plans, but you can ensure your outdoor space is practically weatherproof.

Patrick Bridge added: “To keep your outdoor space in use even on drizzly days, you should consider creating a sheltered seating area.

"Pergolas effortlessly extend your living space and offer weather protection, so you can snuggle up and enjoy fresh air without succumbing to the British weather. For a bohemian vibe, add lanterns, twinkly lights, cushions and blankets."

A pergola is a shielding structure that can extend indoor space to outdoors, while providing protection from the elements.

Create your combination of heating, lighting, and shelter to ensure your garden is an all year round facility. The options are endless.