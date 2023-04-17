Here are the cheapest neighbourhoods in North Kirklees to buy a home, according to the latest figures.

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of North Kirklees, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

These figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 128 have median house prices of under £100,000.

So, how do property prices compare in North Kirklees? Here we reveal the 13 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough The median price paid for a property in Dewsbury Central and Westborough is £85,000

Ravensthorpe The median price paid for a property in Ravensthorpe is £100,000

Batley Central The median price paid for a property in Batley Central is £122,500

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant The median price paid for a property in Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant is £125,000