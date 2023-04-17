News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Love Is Blind live reunion faces technical difficulties ahead of show
1 hour ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
1 hour ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes
1 hour ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady to be surrounded by the animals he loved for funeral
2 hours ago This Morning’s Holly Willoughby out of action due to illness
Here are the 13 cheapest places to buy a home in North Kirklees.Here are the 13 cheapest places to buy a home in North Kirklees.
Here are the 13 cheapest places to buy a home in North Kirklees.

House prices in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: The 13 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes

Here are the cheapest neighbourhoods in North Kirklees to buy a home, according to the latest figures.

By Jessica Barton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of North Kirklees, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

These figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 128 have median house prices of under £100,000.

So, how do property prices compare in North Kirklees? Here we reveal the 13 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

The median price paid for a property in Dewsbury Central and Westborough is £85,000

1. Dewsbury Central and Westborough

The median price paid for a property in Dewsbury Central and Westborough is £85,000 Photo: Google streetview

Photo Sales
The median price paid for a property in Ravensthorpe is £100,000

2. Ravensthorpe

The median price paid for a property in Ravensthorpe is £100,000 Photo: Google streetview

Photo Sales
The median price paid for a property in Batley Central is £122,500

3. Batley Central

The median price paid for a property in Batley Central is £122,500 Photo: Google streetview

Photo Sales
The median price paid for a property in Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant is £125,000

4. Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant

The median price paid for a property in Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant is £125,000 Photo: Google streetview

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HOUSE pricesNorth KirkleesOffice for National StatisticsDewsburyBatleyEnglandWalesONS