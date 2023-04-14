News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 minutes ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
14 minutes ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
50 minutes ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
2 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
2 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
Here are 11 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes in North Kirklees.Here are 11 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes in North Kirklees.
Here are 11 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes in North Kirklees.

House prices in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: The 11 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in North Kirklees can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

By Jessica Barton
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the district, the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

These figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 66 have average house prices of at least £1 million. Of these millionaire communities, 89 per cent can be found in the capital.

However, property prices are continuing to rise nationally. Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year.

Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

So, how do property prices compare across North Kirklees? Here we reveal the 11 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property.

The median price paid for a property in Battyeford village is £225,000.

1. Battyeford village

The median price paid for a property in Battyeford village is £225,000. Photo: Google streetview

Photo Sales
The median price paid for a property in Gomersal is £219,250

2. Gomersal

The median price paid for a property in Gomersal is £219,250 Photo: Google streetview

Photo Sales
The median price paid for a property in Northorpe and Crossley is £208,500

3. Northorpe and Crossley

The median price paid for a property in Northorpe and Crossley is £208,500 Photo: Google streetview

Photo Sales
The median price paid for a property in Mirfield Central and Hopton is £195,000

4. Mirfield Central and Hopton

The median price paid for a property in Mirfield Central and Hopton is £195,000 Photo: Google streetview

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HOUSE pricesOffice for National StatisticsBatleyDewsburyNorth KirkleesEngland