House prices in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: The 11 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of North Kirklees can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Jessica Barton
Published 8th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9 per cent increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71 per cent of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50 per cent rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in North Kirklees have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year.

Property prices in Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown have increased by 34.0 per cent.

1. Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown

Property prices in Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown have increased by 34.0 per cent. Photo: Google streetview

Property prices in Gomersal have increased by 22.2 per cent.

2. Gomersal

Property prices in Gomersal have increased by 22.2 per cent. Photo: Google streetview

Property prices in Batley Central have increased by 19.5 per cent.

3. Batley Central

Property prices in Batley Central have increased by 19.5 per cent. Photo: Google streetview

Property prices in Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant have increased by 16.8 per cent.

4. Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant

Property prices in Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant have increased by 16.8 per cent. Photo: Google streetview

