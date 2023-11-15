This impressive five-bedroom detached family home, situated in a highly sought-after area in Mirfield, is currently available on Rightmove.

Hollyhirst, on Park Drive, is within walking distance of the centre of Mirfield and local amenities and within the catchment area of numerous well renowned schools.

This incredible property has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a variety of spaces that can be used for multiple purposes.

Upon arriving at the property, the vast private electric gates open to the block paved driveway offering plenty of off-road parking.

The front door opens to the grand entrance hall fit with parquet flooring and doors opening to the lounge, sitting room, WC and open plan living kitchen.

Also on the ground floor is the family room, that could be used as a fifth bedroom or office, and a cloakroom.

From the hallway, stairs lead to the spacious landing, large enough for a study area or a seating area ideal for reading, with rear-facing windows enjoying the pleasant outlook of the garden.

From here, doors open to the four bedrooms and further stairs lead to the attic bedroom.

All four first floor bedrooms have en suites and the attic room could also be used as a large bedroom, snug or even a home cinema.

Externally, there is a large double garage with twin electric doors, which is currently used as a games room but can be used for parking vehicles and a utility area.

Set to the rear is an immaculate and generously sized gardens.

Well-positioned for enjoying the sunshine throughout the day, the garden enjoys multiple seating areas and a large lawn with mature borders giving privacy as well as a sheltered patio seating area so you can enjoy the outdoors on rainy days.

Hollyhirst, in Mirfield, is currently available on Rightmove for £980,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents SnowGate Estate Agency on 01924 793998.

1 . Stylish entrance The front door opens to the entrance vestibule with doors opening to the lounge, sitting room, wc and open plan living kitchen. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Open plan living kitchen This beautiful, light and airy room offers the ultimate family space which often becomes the hub of the home. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Bespoke kitchen This handmade kitchen comprises a range of solid oak wall and base units with granite worktops. It also features a centre island which incorporates the breakfast bar, a stainless steel 1.5 sink, an integrated dishwasher and a pull-out bin. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Luxury living The living area features four sets of French doors - allowing access to the rear garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales