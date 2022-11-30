The Woodland Trust is urging schools and community groups throughout Yorkshire to get their free tree-pack applications in time for their Spring delivery.

The Trust, which is the largest woodland conservation charity in the United Kingdom, has brought back their popular tree-pack schemes as a part of National Tree Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This sees the charity sending out thousands of saplings to schools and local community groups to help teach children their impact on the environment.

The Woodland Trust is offering free tree packs to schools across Yorkshire.

The last round of the ever-popular free tree-packs scheme was the Woodland Trust’s biggest-ever single send-out, with 4,625 organisations across the UK taking advantage of the scheme.

A total of 64,035 schools and community groups in East Yorkshire, North Humberside, North Humberside, South Yorkshire, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire took delivery of their trees from the end of October to 11 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodland Trust senior project lead Vicki Baddeley said there is no time like the present to sign up and take advantage of the scheme. “With Christmas looming and National Tree Week upon us, now really is a good time to get those applications in and ensure you don’t miss out.

“The desire to plant trees is growing all the time and I fully expect demand to reflect that in the coming weeks, so I would advise any interested groups to apply sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Planting trees is such a simple action, but the collective impact can make a huge difference. It’s a great way for schoolchildren and community groups to learn about nature and the environment and, at the same time, embrace a “Green Christmas”.

The Trust’s tree packs have been generously funded by the charity’s leading partners: Sainsbury's, Lloyds Bank, OVO Energy, Bank of Scotland and Sofology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As ever, the support and generosity of our funders is invaluable and we simply couldn’t do this without them. The help each and every one of them provides is hugely appreciated and helps to ensure we can provide and deliver our saplings in such huge numbers.” Vicki continued.

More about how to apply for the scheme here.

Advertisement Hide Ad