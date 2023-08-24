Heavenly views and cinema room: Look inside one of Dewsbury's most expensive properties, available on Rightmove

Explore this incredible five-bedroom family home in Dewsbury - set over three floors with stunning panoramic views – currently available on Rightmove.

This luxury family home on Briestfield Road, Thornhill Edge, was designed by a local architect and combines modern elements with timeless charm.

Internally, the property benefits from a contemporary kitchen, a 26 foot open plan family room, a modern living room and a formal dining area.

On the first floor, this family home also boasts a stylish sitting room, a separate games/cinema room and a large home study that can also be used as an extra bedroom.

The first floor offers a master bedroom with an en suite, a second bedroom with an en suite, both of which have their own provate balcony, two further double bedrooms, and a luxury family bathroom with a free-standing bath and walk-in shower.

Outside, there is a significantly sized rear garden, with stunning views and a magnificent lawn, which, together with the patio area, provides fabulous outdoor space for summer gatherings and barbecues.

There is also a private driveway and a garage, which benefits from having an electric vehicle charger.

This incredible property, and the heavenly views that come with it, on Briestfield Road, is currently availble on Rightmove for £750,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, SnowGate Estate Agency, on 01924 793998.

1 . Briestfield Road This five bedroom family home on Briestfield Road, is currently availble on Rightmove. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Eat in style The dining kitchen has contemporary wall and base units, integrated appliances include, dual ovens, 5 ring gas hob with stainless steel extractor fan over, a microwave, a dishwasher and that all essential wine cooler. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Breakfast bar This kitchen also benefits from a sizable central island with a breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Spacious family room The remarkable 26ft lounge, with a formal dining area, creates the perfect space for entertaining friends and family. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales