Great living space within this village home for sale in Upper Batley

Situated on a quiet country lane in Upper Batley, its accommodation includes two lounges and five bedrooms.

A spacious and modern kitchen with diner has a great amount of storage, with integrated appliances, and there is a separate utility room along with a ground floor WC.

The dining area is equally roomy.

Both lounges are bright and spacious, and there is the added facility of an en-suite bedroom on the ground floor.

Four bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom are above.

Double glazed and with gas central heating, the property has established gardens at the front and rear, that offer both sun and shade.

There is a patio area to the rear of the house, and the driveway has plenty of parking space.

Ideal for families and commuters, this home on Upper Batley Lane, Upper Batley, is or sale with Pam Hirst Property, priced £499,950. Call 0113 3204099 for further information.

1. Halway and stairs A light and bright hallway within the property Buy photo

2. Sit in comfort A sitting room with fireplace and large windows Buy photo

3. Family space A ground floor room with doors leading out to the garden Buy photo

4. The luxurious bathroom A deep bath and a walk-in shower feature within this bathroom Buy photo