Grade II listed Liversedge property with "fascinating" links to Brontë family to go up for auction in February
Thornbush Farm, on Miry Lane in Liversedge, will be auctioned on February 5 by Auction House West Yorkshire for a guide price of £380,000.
The derelict property – which is Grade II listed and sits on 8.5 acres of land – was known as Lousy Farm and featured two adjoining stone cottages in the 19th century.
Patrick Brontë – who would become the father of Charlotte, Emily and Anne – moved there in 1811. Whilst living there, he met and married Maria Branwell, and they had their first two children, Maria and Elizabeth.
His first work, Cottage Poems, was also written during his time there.
Whilst at the Liversedge property, the family witnessed the 1812 Luddite riots and march to Rawfolds mill, which passed their front door and which was later written about in Charlotte Bronte’s Shirley.
The family are thought to have remained at the Liversedge property until around 1815, when they relocated to Thornton, where Emily, Charlotte and Anne Bronte were born.
James Pank, director and auctioneer of Auction House West Yorkshire, said: “This is a unique opportunity to take ownership of a site with a fascinating history and perhaps restore or reimagine a vital piece of Britain’s literary heritage.”
Thornbush Farm, located at Miry Lane, Liversedge, West Yorkshire, WF15 8JJ, will be put up for auction via livestream on February 5 at 12pm.
More information can be found on the auctioneer’s website.
