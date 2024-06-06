For sale: this quaint and comfortable two-bed cottage - with timeless appeal

Cupcake Cottage is a quaint and lovely home that gives a sense of history from the moment you enter its roomy hallway with exposed stone wall and archway leading through to the lounge.

In the lounge, described as 'sensational' by the selling agents, is a grand fireplace, and windows that admit a flood of natural light in to the room, while displaying manicured gardens through the glass. Stone flooring and ceiling beams add to the timeless character and charm.

There's space for a family-size suite in the dining room, from where a step takes you into the dining kitchen, that in turn has a door down to the cellar with power supply.

The kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances that include a four-ring gas hob and oven, with black extractor fan.

A window above the stainless steel sink has views of the landscaped rear garden, and a door leads outside.

On the upper level of the cottage is a prominent feature beam.

There are two double bedrooms with windows, beams to the ceiling in one, a feature wall in another, and storage.

A modern, well-equipped bathroom, and a sizeable cupboard offering storage space complete the floor.

To approach the cottage, you walk through a front gate and lovely flower garden, while to the rear is a landscaped, south-facing three-tier garden, where you can enjoy the sun all day long.

To the first tier is a serene pebbled patio, with decking to the second.

The third tier is lawned, with a cosy seating nook beneath a wooden pergola.

Cupcake Cottage, Oldfield Lane, Heckmondwike, is for sale at £169,950, with Home and Manor, Kirkheaton, tel. 01484 629629.

