“High Close” has accommodation over four floors. With many of its original features still intact, it is a character home with plenty of potential.

An entrance porch leads in to a hallway with an open staircase.

The sizeable living room has a feature bay window, and there is a formal dining room, along with the kitchen that looks out over the rear garden.

Three double bedrooms and a well appointed house bathroom are on the first floor, with a separate WC.

On the second floor is a spacious landing and three further double bedrooms.

A large cellar comprising four separate rooms gives additional scope, with one room having access to the rear garden.

There is a lawned garden to the front of the house, while a side driveway allows off-street parking along with a detached garage.

Established magnolia and fruit trees add interest to the rear garden. There is a shared driveway to Reservoir Street.

With far reaching views to Emley and beyond, this is a stunning family home.

High Close, Oxford Road, Dewsbury is for sale with Holroyd Miller, priced £425,000. Call 01924 299494.

1. A light and roomy kitchen Floor space in the kitchen can accommodate a large dining table and chairs. Photo Sales

2. The comfortable lounge A bay window and central fireplace are features of this impressive reception room. Photo Sales

3. A spacious bedroom One of the double bedrooms, withextensive fitted furniture. Photo Sales

4. Bathroom suite A large window again features, bringing plenty of natural light in to this bathroom. Photo Sales