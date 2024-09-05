For sale: Inside one of Batley's most elegant and expensive homes - fit with a banqueting hall and spiral staircase

This regal home, named The Gazebo, on Old Hall Road, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £675,000.

The former banqueting hall, which is now used as a dining room, is adorned with character in every direction, with quadrupled aspect windows that allow natural light to illuminate the space no matter the time of year this truly is an exquisite room to entertain.

Spiral stairs then lead to the first floor room which features the principal bedroom – a gorgeous double bedroom with a vaulted ceiling which has incredible views over the surrounding gardens and ensuite bathroom.

The rest of the property allows for level living, flooded with natural light from every angle.

From the entrance hall, a modern breakfast kitchen is presented with contrasting high gloss wall and base units, a freestanding range style oven and a range of integral appliances whilst there is space for a four-seating dining table for less formal meals.

Enjoying a pleasant outlook over the garden as well as the listed section of the property, the sitting room has access out to the garden, oak flooring and a feature fireplace.

Two separate oak doors from the dining room open into the unique garden room which is the perfect place to chill out on a warm summer’s day.

The inner hallway then provides access to a utility room and two further double bedrooms, one of which currently used as a home office, as well as the modern family bathroom.

Externally, stone pillar gateways lead to a gravelled driveway which presents ample parking for a range of vehicles as well as leading to the integral garage.

Well maintained gardens also lead all around the property with trimmed lawns having interlinking pathways alongside beautiful mature planted shrubs and flowers.

To find out more, contact estate agent, Yorkshire's Finest, on 01484627624.

