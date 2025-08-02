For sale in Mirfield: Inside a stunning £1.5 million mansion in Mirfield with an impressive home cinema

This impressive home, on Pinfold Lane, features an array of premium lifestyle amenities such as a games room, a home cinema and a gym.

Internally, the entrance hall features a a striking staircase ascending to the galleried landing and access to key living spaces, including a cloakroom, downstairs w.c., main lounge and a modern fitted kitchen dining area.

The cloakroom provides entry to the games room via a staircase leading to a stunning outdoor terrace/balcony and connects to two single garages.

Also on the ground floor is a separate utility room and sitting room.

Upstairs, the galleried landing leads to the principal bedroom with a dressing room and en suite, alongside two additional en suite bedrooms.

The second floor houses bedroom four, which could also be used as a gym, a cinema room and an additional w.c.

Externally, the rear garden features a well maintained lawn, mature trees and a landscaped shrub border.

This incredible home, on Pinfold Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.5 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924669694.

1 . Impressive entrance hall The vast hallway features stairs providing access to the first floor landing with a glass balustrade, a lantern skylight, spotlighting to the ceiling and fitted storage. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Spacious sitting room This lovely sitting room features a set of double doors, spotlighting to the ceiling and an electric live flame effect glass-fronted fire place integrated into a media wall. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen dining area The kitchen includes a range of wall and base units with a granite worksurface over, a breakfast bar with a solid oak work surface over, an inset half and half sink with mixer tap and underfloor heating. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Lovely main lounge The main lounge has a glass-fronted flame effect electric fire place, spotlighting to the ceiling and a built-in surround sound system. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales