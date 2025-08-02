This incredible home, on Pinfold Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.5 million.placeholder image
This incredible home, on Pinfold Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.5 million.

For sale in Mirfield: Inside a stunning £1.5 million mansion in Mirfield with an impressive home cinema

By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
This self-built executive detached home, in Mirfield, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This impressive home, on Pinfold Lane, features an array of premium lifestyle amenities such as a games room, a home cinema and a gym.

Internally, the entrance hall features a a striking staircase ascending to the galleried landing and access to key living spaces, including a cloakroom, downstairs w.c., main lounge and a modern fitted kitchen dining area.

The cloakroom provides entry to the games room via a staircase leading to a stunning outdoor terrace/balcony and connects to two single garages.

Also on the ground floor is a separate utility room and sitting room.

Upstairs, the galleried landing leads to the principal bedroom with a dressing room and en suite, alongside two additional en suite bedrooms.

The second floor houses bedroom four, which could also be used as a gym, a cinema room and an additional w.c.

Externally, the rear garden features a well maintained lawn, mature trees and a landscaped shrub border.

This incredible home, on Pinfold Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.5 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924669694.

The vast hallway features stairs providing access to the first floor landing with a glass balustrade, a lantern skylight, spotlighting to the ceiling and fitted storage.

1. Impressive entrance hall

The vast hallway features stairs providing access to the first floor landing with a glass balustrade, a lantern skylight, spotlighting to the ceiling and fitted storage. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This lovely sitting room features a set of double doors, spotlighting to the ceiling and an electric live flame effect glass-fronted fire place integrated into a media wall.

2. Spacious sitting room

This lovely sitting room features a set of double doors, spotlighting to the ceiling and an electric live flame effect glass-fronted fire place integrated into a media wall. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The kitchen includes a range of wall and base units with a granite worksurface over, a breakfast bar with a solid oak work surface over, an inset half and half sink with mixer tap and underfloor heating.

3. Modern kitchen dining area

The kitchen includes a range of wall and base units with a granite worksurface over, a breakfast bar with a solid oak work surface over, an inset half and half sink with mixer tap and underfloor heating. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The main lounge has a glass-fronted flame effect electric fire place, spotlighting to the ceiling and a built-in surround sound system.

4. Lovely main lounge

The main lounge has a glass-fronted flame effect electric fire place, spotlighting to the ceiling and a built-in surround sound system. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MirfieldRightmove
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice