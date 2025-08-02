For sale in Mirfield: Inside a stunning £1.5 million mansion in Mirfield with an impressive home cinema

This impressive home, on Pinfold Lane, features an array of premium lifestyle amenities such as a games room, a home cinema and a gym.
Internally, the entrance hall features a a striking staircase ascending to the galleried landing and access to key living spaces, including a cloakroom, downstairs w.c., main lounge and a modern fitted kitchen dining area.
The cloakroom provides entry to the games room via a staircase leading to a stunning outdoor terrace/balcony and connects to two single garages.
Also on the ground floor is a separate utility room and sitting room.
Upstairs, the galleried landing leads to the principal bedroom with a dressing room and en suite, alongside two additional en suite bedrooms.
The second floor houses bedroom four, which could also be used as a gym, a cinema room and an additional w.c.
Externally, the rear garden features a well maintained lawn, mature trees and a landscaped shrub border.
This incredible home, on Pinfold Lane, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.5 million.
To find out more, contact estate agent Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924669694.
