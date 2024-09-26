For sale in Dewsbury: Inside Hightown's beautiful family home - with gorgeous views and unique kitchen

This lovely home, on Quaker Lane, is currently available on Yopa for £495,000.

The front features a tranquil cul-de-sac, with electric gates opening to a generous parking area suitable for four to five cars.

The stone façade of the property is striking, offering a preview of the expansive views beyond.

Inside, the living room boasts a spacious modern design, complete with a chic built-in media wall.

The family kitchen is equipped with contemporary wall and base units topped with black granite worktops, providing ample space for food preparation.

High-end appliances, including a Neff extractor fan, induction hob, and larder fridge freezer, are also all seamlessly integrated.

An island and distinctive floor tiles complete the kitchen, with french doors that open to the rear garden.

The utility room echoes the kitchen's aesthetic, featuring matching cupboards and granite worktop, leading to the integral garage with a remote-controlled door and offering garden access, complete with plumbing for a washing machine.

Upstairs, the main bedroom suite occupies the top floor, generously sized to accommodate a king-size bed, an adjoining dressing area with fitted wardrobes, and additional storage.

A spacious landing introduces the luxurious en-suite bathroom, complete with a bath, walk-in rainfall shower, WC, and a wash hand basin.

Bedroom two is a double with views and an en-suite, while bedrooms three, four, and five are well-proportioned doubles, with bedroom four also enjoying the stunning views.

Externally, the rear garden is block paved for easy maintenance, offering extensive views and an ideal setting for relaxation or entertainment.

To find out more about this lovely home, or to arrange a viewing, visit: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/402400#request-viewing

