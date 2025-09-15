For sale in Dewsbury: Inside an award-winning restored period home in Batley - that is believed to date back to 1465

Named ‘The Gazebo’, this impressive property, on Old Hall Road, is a unique historical gem that is believed to date back to 1465.

Its award-winning restoration has preserved its unique historical charm, with the walls resonating with the stories of past residents and the echoes of medieval banquets.

The historic property has intricate diaper bond brickwork that has even become the subject of fascination among historians.

Medieval doors to what was once believed to be a private chapel or banqueting hall for the adjacent Batley Hall, offer an alternative dramatic entrance to the home, directly into the modern day dining room.

Also on the ground floor is the lovely living room, a modern kitchen, two large bedrooms, a garden room, the family bathroom and a utility room.

The original part of the house later had the first floor added and its here where the principal bedroom and en suite can be found, accessed by spiral stairs offering the only first-floor space in this charming home.

Externally, mature trees and shrubs encircle the gardens – which enhance the privacy and offer a vibrant display of greenery and colour throughout the year.

There is also a perfectly placed patio, that allows residents to bask in the sun's warmth.

‘The Gazebo’ is currently for sale on Rightmove for £600,000.

1 . Timeless charm The original part of the building is believed to date back to 1465. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Elegant dining room This magnificent room has exposed beams and leaded windows with a quadruple aspect, giving a 360-degree view of the gardens and bathing the room in natural light. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Beautiful bedrooms The property has two spacious bedrooms on the first floor and the impressive master bedroom on the first floor. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales