For sale in Dewsbury: Inside a stunning £1.2 million mansion in Batley, with cinema room and an acre of land

By Kara McKune
Published 11th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 12:54 BST
This incredible luxury property, in Batley, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

Occupying an above average sized plot, The Croft, on Timothy Lane, is accessed via a private drive which leads to parking and turning area for several vehicles.

The luxury accommodation briefly comprises of a fabulous entrance porch, an entrance hall, a modern dining kitchen/family room, two formal reception rooms, asnooker room, a sun room and aground floor shower room.

To the first floor are five gorgeous double bedrooms including the master bedroom and guest bedroom, both with an en suite and the family bathroom.

To the second floor is an independent suite with bedroom six, an en suite bathroom, an office/study area and an impressive cinema area.

Externally, there is parking for numerous vehicles, a turning area and a spacious detached garage.

The front and rear of the property boast gorgeous lawned gardens with paved and decked seating areas to rear. The side garden provides access to an under-house basement area – which would provide an ideal garden/entertaining room/gym or office for anyone wishing to work from home.

This incredible home, on Timothy Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £1.27 million.

To find out more information, contact estate agent Watsons Property Services, on 01924793992.

The home is accessed via a vast private drive.

1. Timothy Lane

The home is accessed via a vast private drive. Photo: Rightmove

The drive leads to a parking and turning area for several vehicles and a detached double garage.

2. Gorgeous garage

The drive leads to a parking and turning area for several vehicles and a detached double garage. Photo: Rightmove

The entrance hall leads to the spacious open plan dining kitchen and family room

3. Open plan

The entrance hall leads to the spacious open plan dining kitchen and family room Photo: Rightmove

The lovely family room is open plan to the snooker room and sun room.

4. Fabulous family room

The lovely family room is open plan to the snooker room and sun room. Photo: Rightmove

