For sale In Batley: Inside an elegant Victorian home in Batley, with gorgeous gardens and six bedrooms

This Victorian semi-detached property, on Mostyn Villas, boasts a wealth of charm and character features.

Despite being situated in a quiet location in this very sought after area, the property is still within easy reach of local schools, amenities, bus routes and just minutes from the M62 motorway network making it ideal for commuters.

The impressive accommodation briefly comprises of an impressive entrance porch, a modern dining kitchen, a dining room, a lovely lounge, and a w.c.

Upstairs, there are six, spacious bedrooms, and en suite to the master bedroom, the family bathroom and a further shower room.

The property is approached at the front via an electronically operated gate onto the driveway which provides ample private parking and leads to a double detached garage which is accessed via an electronically operated door.

The property also enjoys magnificent private gardens which consist of lawns, patio areas and a wealth of shrubs and mature trees - a wonderful space for al fresco dining, relaxing and outdoor entertaining.

This incredible home, on Mostyn Villas, is currently available on Rightmove for £650,000.

To find out more, contact estate agents, Barkers Estate Agents, on 01924907328.

1 . Mostyn Villas This gorgeous property is approached at the front via an electronically operated gate onto the driveway which provides ample private parking and leads to a double detached garage which is accessed via an electronically operated door. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Lovely lounge The living room features an impressive bay window, enjoying views over the rear garden and a marble fireplace with a living flame gas fire. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a range of shaker style wall and base units having complementary wood work surfaces and two inset ceramic sinks with a mixer tap. There is also a feature island unit which provides additional work surface space and seating. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Stylish dining room This room has a large window providing plentiful natural light, wood flooring, ceiling rose and feature coving Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales