These 18 homes around Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen have been added to the property market over the last seven days and are currently for sale on Rightmove.
To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk
1. Parkfield Croft
This home, on Parkfield Croft in Mirfield, is on sale with Wilcock priced £600,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Croft Grange House
This property on Croft Grange House, Yard Number Four in Heckmondwike, is on sale with Trust Sales & Lettings priced £395,000. Photo: Rightmove
3. Sunny Bank Walk
This property on Sunny Bank Walk, Mirfield, is on sale with Whitegates priced at £349,995. Photo: Rightmove
4. Blake Hall Road
This property on Blake Hall Road, Mirfield, is on sale with Adams Estates priced at £325,000. Photo: Rightmove