This impressive seven bedroom home on The Paddock, Mirfield, is on sale with Tyron Ash International Real Estate priced at £700,000 (offers over).This impressive seven bedroom home on The Paddock, Mirfield, is on sale with Tyron Ash International Real Estate priced at £700,000 (offers over).
This impressive seven bedroom home on The Paddock, Mirfield, is on sale with Tyron Ash International Real Estate priced at £700,000 (offers over).

FOR SALE: Here are 18 new properties in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen added to the housing market this week

If you are looking for a new home, here are some of the properties that have been added to the market across North Kirklees this week.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

These 18 homes around Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen have been added to the property market over the last seven days and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This home, on Parkfield Croft in Mirfield, is on sale with Wilcock priced £600,000.

1. Parkfield Croft

This home, on Parkfield Croft in Mirfield, is on sale with Wilcock priced £600,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Croft Grange House, Yard Number Four in Heckmondwike, is on sale with Trust Sales & Lettings priced £395,000.

2. Croft Grange House

This property on Croft Grange House, Yard Number Four in Heckmondwike, is on sale with Trust Sales & Lettings priced £395,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Sunny Bank Walk, Mirfield, is on sale with Whitegates priced at £349,995.

3. Sunny Bank Walk

This property on Sunny Bank Walk, Mirfield, is on sale with Whitegates priced at £349,995. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Blake Hall Road, Mirfield, is on sale with Adams Estates priced at £325,000.

4. Blake Hall Road

This property on Blake Hall Road, Mirfield, is on sale with Adams Estates priced at £325,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BatleyDewsburyMirfieldNorth KirkleesRightmove