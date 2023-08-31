News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

For sale: 18 homes in Dewsbury, Batley, and Spen that have been added to the property market this week

If you are looking for a new home, there are some stunning properties just added to the market across Dewsbury, Batley, and Spen.
By Shawna Healey
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

These 18 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Undefined: readMore
Here are 18 homes currently for sale in Dewsbury, Batley, and Spen.

1. Here are 18 homes currently for sale in Dewsbury, Batley, and Spen

Here are 18 homes currently for sale in Dewsbury, Batley, and Spen. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Brookroyd Lane, Birstall , is on sale with Watsons Property Services, for offers in the region of £320,000.

2. £320,000

This property on Brookroyd Lane, Birstall , is on sale with Watsons Property Services, for offers in the region of £320,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Church Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is on sale with Robert Shaw for offers in the region of £350,000.

3. £350,000

This property on Church Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is on sale with Robert Shaw for offers in the region of £350,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Ullswater Road, Dewsbury is on sale with Ezmuve Estate Agents for offers in the region of £245,000.

4. £245,000

This property on Ullswater Road, Dewsbury is on sale with Ezmuve Estate Agents for offers in the region of £245,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatleyRightmove