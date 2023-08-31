For sale: 18 homes in Dewsbury, Batley, and Spen that have been added to the property market this week
If you are looking for a new home, there are some stunning properties just added to the market across Dewsbury, Batley, and Spen.
By Shawna Healey
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
These 18 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.
To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk
Undefined: readMore
1 / 5