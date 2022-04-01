The four bedroom property on the Woodlands​ development also has a large kitchen with dining area, a living room and a sunny games room or conservatory, with the latter two able to combine if preferred for entertaining.

Hallway space, a boot and utility room and ground floor w.c. all add to the plus aspects. There’s even a quirky laundry chute from the master bedroom to the utility.

Rubber flooring is a feature of the home gym, that has access to the double garage.​

Two double bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor. The main bedroom has a plush dressing room with built-in wardrobes, while the other room is currently split in to two. Floor to ceiling marble tiles add a luxurious touch to the bathroom.

Two further bedrooms, with vaulted ceilings and skylights, and a bathroom, are above.

With a south facing, lawned garden, this property also has private access to Wilton Park.

An outdoor dining area sits with a gazebo and a log cabin that could be a study or studio. There’s an allotment too, and a bespoke greenhouse. A private driveway is an added bonus.

This stylish, refurbished home on Woodlands Road, Birstall, is for sale priced £525,000 with Trust Sales and Lettings. Call 01924 692240 for details.

1. Kitchen with dining room A light and airy open plan kitchen with fitted units, a breakfast bar, and diner. Photo Sales

2. Games room with doors out to the garden This versatile room is currently used as a games room. Photo Sales

3. A comfortable lounge Entertaining is made easy by the connection between lounge and games room. Photo Sales

4. Gym with rubber floor This room is ideal as a home gym but is also suitable for alternative use. Photo Sales