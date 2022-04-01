The four bedroom property on the Woodlands development also has a large kitchen with dining area, a living room and a sunny games room or conservatory, with the latter two able to combine if preferred for entertaining.
Hallway space, a boot and utility room and ground floor w.c. all add to the plus aspects. There’s even a quirky laundry chute from the master bedroom to the utility.
Rubber flooring is a feature of the home gym, that has access to the double garage.
Two double bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor. The main bedroom has a plush dressing room with built-in wardrobes, while the other room is currently split in to two. Floor to ceiling marble tiles add a luxurious touch to the bathroom.
Two further bedrooms, with vaulted ceilings and skylights, and a bathroom, are above.
With a south facing, lawned garden, this property also has private access to Wilton Park.
An outdoor dining area sits with a gazebo and a log cabin that could be a study or studio. There’s an allotment too, and a bespoke greenhouse. A private driveway is an added bonus.
This stylish, refurbished home on Woodlands Road, Birstall, is for sale priced £525,000 with Trust Sales and Lettings. Call 01924 692240 for details.