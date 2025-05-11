The remarkable properties for sale range from a £105,000 bungalow to a £25 million private island

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Zoopla has revealed its most-viewed properties during April 2025

They include a luxury houseboat, a private island and a spectacular seaside property with a stunning hidden feature

The properties range in price from £105,000 to £25 million

The UK’s most-viewed houses for sale have been revealed, and they include some truly remarkable homes.

Zoopla has shared the 10 properties which garnered most clicks online during April, ranging from a £105,000 bungalow to a £25 million private island.

Vaulted caves, sea views and 90ft vinery

West Hill Villa, which looks out over Hastings Old Town, in Sussex, and across the English Channel, boasts a spectacular 90ft vinery. It was one of the most-viewed properties on Zoopla during April 2025. | Zoopla/Just Property

One of the most extraordinary homes on the list is a beautiful Grade II-listed four-bedroom house perched on the hillside above Hastings Old Town, in Sussex, with stunning views over the English Channel.

West Hill Villa, which was built in the 19th century, is set over five floors and boasts beautiful period features.

The view from West Hill Villa out over Hastings Old Town towards the English Channel | Zoopla/Just Property

The open-plan sitting room/kitchen and dining area opens up into a sandstone archway and into spectacular vaulted caves.

But the most exceptional feature is the 90ft glasshouse vinery housing exotic plants, grapevines, banana trees and a fish pool.

West Hill Villa is set into the hillside above Hastings Old Town, Sussex, and features spectacular vaulted caves | Zoopla/Just Property

It’s listed for sale with Just Property and has an asking price of £1.4 million.

Private island with fascinating naval history

Osea Island, in Maldon, Essex, which is listed for sale for £25 million, was one of the most-viewed properties on Zoopla during April 2025 | Zoopla/Fine & Country

Also among Zoopla’s most-viewed properties in April 2025 was Osea Island, in Maldon, Essex, which is just 40 miles from London and has direct access to the capital by air.

Priced at £25 million, the 380-acre private island on the river Blackwater is home to 38 existing residential properties, multiple event premises and a pub, with the potential for further development.

An ancient Roman causeway provides access for vehicles at low tide, and there is a pier with access for boats, as well as a light aircraft landing strip on the island, which was used as a secret naval base during the Second World War.

18th-century croft house with breathtaking mountain views

Croftmaquien, a beautiful 18th-century croft house with stunning views of Scotland's Cairngorm mountains, was one of the most-viewed properties on Zoopla during April 2025 | Zoopla/Masson Cairns

Another remarkable property racking up the views during April was this 18th-century croft house with breathtaking views of the Cairngorm mountain range, set in grounds extending to 1.8 acres, with a barbecue area, hot tub and sauna.

Croftmaquien, which is tucked away in a secluded spot just five minutes from the village of Nethy Bridge, in the Scottish Highlands, is listed for sale with Masson Cairns for offers over £775,000.

Below is the full list of the most-viewed properties on Zoopla during April 2025.

4, Eight-bed detached house in idyllic rural island location, Gott Bay, Kirkapol, Isle of Tiree - £510,000

5, Four-bed detached house, Sheepcote Lane, Tamworth, Staffordshire - £499,950

6, House of Craigie, eight-bed villa with tennis court and indoor swimming pool - £875,000

7, Thee-bed terraced house, Chestnut Avenue, Whitburn - £130,000

8, Five-bed detached house, Croftmaquien, Nethy Bridge - £775,000

9, West Hill Villa, four-bed detached house, Cobourg Place, Hastings - £1.4 million

10, Three-bed luxury houseboat a seven-minute walk from Canary Wharf, Boardwalk Place, London - £270,000

