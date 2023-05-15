Dewsbury History Group set to present ‘The Origin of Brass Bands in the Heavy Woollen District’ talk at town hall
Paul Harrison will be hosting a special talk at the town hall this week - here are all the details.
Brass band lovers are in for an interesting evening at the next meeting of the Dewsbury History Group at Dewsbury Town Hall on Thursday, May 18 from 7pm.
The evening is entitled ‘The Origin of Brass Bands in the Heavy Woollen District’ and is being presented by Paul Harrison in the Mayor’s Parlour.
His talk will be illustrated by a collection of fascinating photographs of local bands taken in Dewsbury and surrounding areas.
Paul will also be bringing along his sound bar so there will be an opportunity to listen to some brass band music as well.
John Ketton, chairman, is hoping for a good attendance, and is asking members to spread the word among friends and relatives.
Admission is free for members, £3 for non-members. Refreshments will be available during the interval.