Cordless vacuum discounted from £99.99 to £84.98 for one week only.

This article contains affiliate links.
Deep Cleaning & Long Lifespan: It features a brush-less motor, offering powerful suction of up to 40000Pa across its 2 modes; This makes it good for effortlessly collecting various types of debris from both floors and carpets; The battery is detachable; (Note: 18 minutes at high suction, 40 minutes at low suction).
Self Standing & Lightweight: The U10 ULTRA can stand upright on its own without wall mounting, allowing you to set it down anytime to handle urgent tasks; Weighing only 0.41 kg, it's 25 Percent lighter than other vacuums, making it suitable for both teenagers and adults.
Upgraded Floor Brush-High Efficiency:We tested over 100 brush rolls and upgraded bristle density and hardness five times to achieve this product. It cleans flour, crumbs, and pet hair with 99 Percent efficiency; The anti-tangle design and electrostatic bristles enhance carpet cleaning, protect the carpet, and extend the machine's lifespan.
Advanced Dust Detection & Flexible Reach: The floor brush has a green light and an LED headlight to easily spot dust in low light; The vacuum extends up to 1.2m and the brush can switch between vertical and 180 degree horizontal positions; Ideal for cleaning floors, sofas, tables, beds, and cars from various angles.
Allergy Friendly & 1S Dust Cup Release: It adopts a 5-cone detachable filter system, including an H11-grade HEPA filter, effectively trapping 99 percent of dust and avoid secondary air pollution; The extra-large 1L bagless dust cup can be easily released in 1S with a single press, without dirtying your hands.
Versatile Accessories: Ultenic U10 ULTRA includes 1* telescopic tube with adjustable length (43-67cm), 1* 180° horizontal rotating/ 90° vertical rotating floor brush, 1* crevice brush, 1* flat brush, 2* HEPA filter (One equipped, one separately packed), 1* battery, 1* adapter, and 1* convenient wall mount for storage; It can also be used with the Ultenic mattress brush (sold separately).
