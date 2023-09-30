Peter Fawcett on the cover of his book Gardeners Delight

Gardeners Delight, written by Peter Fawcett, a former Kirklees Council Parks Department worker with over 32 years of experience, tells of his fascinating love for gardening, which started in 1957.

He bought his first plant for the princely sum of nine old pence and, thus, a love of gardening and horticulture was born.

Read all about his inspirations throughout his gardeners world, including stories from his time spent working at Kirklees Hall for Sir John and Lady Armytage.

