Cleckheaton gardener and author set to delight horticulturist enthusiasts with release of new book
Gardeners Delight, written by Peter Fawcett, a former Kirklees Council Parks Department worker with over 32 years of experience, tells of his fascinating love for gardening, which started in 1957.
He bought his first plant for the princely sum of nine old pence and, thus, a love of gardening and horticulture was born.
Read all about his inspirations throughout his gardeners world, including stories from his time spent working at Kirklees Hall for Sir John and Lady Armytage.
Gardeners Delight is priced at £10 and is available via emailing [email protected], plus an addition £2 for postage and packing, or from Spenborough Stationers, 16 Albion Street, Cleckheaton BD19 3JD, 01274 873026, [email protected]