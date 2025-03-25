Fans of quirky properties will have an opportunity to bid on a former Mirfield pet crematorium when it goes up for auction tomorrow (Wednesday, March 26).

Enveloped by a lush garden and boasting an unusual layout, 191 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, once housed the crematory in a subsequently demolished outhouse.

The property will be auctioned by Auction House West Yorkshire with a set for a guide price of £160,000 (plus fees).

The building was originally constructed in the 1900s, but its footprint has since been significantly expanded to make a spacious home.

In its current configuration, the property’s lower ground floor is home to a living room, dining room, three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The living room is fitted with a cosy woodburner and provides direct access to the surrounding mature gardens.

A roomy kitchen can be found in the house’s upper ground floor, while the first floor is entirely dedicated to a bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom.

This home has huge scope for those with vision. Although it needs modernisation, it is well proportioned, and future owners can reconfigure it to suit their own needs. Outside, they will also be able to enjoy a green haven, as well as the convenience of plenty of parking space.

191 Huddersfield Road is in an excellent location too. Based in Mirfield, commuters and entertainment-seekers can easily hop onto the M62 to Manchester. The town itself also provides access to plenty of shops, schools and other handy amenities.

James Pank, Director and Auctioneer of Auction House West Yorkshire, said:

“Buyers looking for a home with personality will be drawn to this striking property. Whether buyers decide to switch up the layout or keep it as it is, it provides plenty of possibility for those looking to create a fantastic home.

“With its flourishing garden, off-road parking and easy access to amenities, it has plenty to recommend it.”

This property will be auctioned via livestream auction on Wednesday, March 26, at 12pm.

Interested buyers can learn more on the Auction House West Yorkshire website, or by calling them on 0113 393 3482 to arrange a viewing.

1 . 191 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield 191 Huddersfield Road was originally constructed in the 1900s, but its footprint has since been significantly expanded to make a spacious home. Photo: Auction House West Yorkshire. Photo Sales

2 . 191 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield The living room complete with woodburner. Photo: Auction House West Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . 191 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield The kitchen at 191 Huddersfield Road which goes up for auction on Wednesday, March 26. Photo: Auction House West Yorkshire Photo Sales