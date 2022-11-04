Previously known as Whiteley’s Garden Centre, the new store on Far Common Road promises to serve the community with all its home and outdoor needs.

As with all the centres in the BGC group, this centre will carry the local name and will be renamed ‘Mirfield Garden Centre’ to resonate with the area.

The two and a half acre site offer’s everything from house plants and wildlife care, stylish outdoor furniture for al-fresco living, solar lighting to on-trend home ranges, pots, stoneware

The new Mirfield Garden Centre was previously known as Whiteley’s.

and an award-winning cafe.

The opening will also include a Christmas Shop, full of decorations, local produce, gifts and events programme.

Amy Stubbs, group project and development manager at BGC said: “We are excited for Mirfield to join the family and to be bringing our local customers a new, improved garden centre.

“We strive to offer the best product and plant ranges under one roof and transform the garden centre for the local community and invest significantly to improve the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new centre promises to meet all the communities home and outdoor needs.

“This will include a refreshed look and layout which will be perfect for a family day out.”

Launched in 1987 by The Stubbs family, BGC is the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group, with 62 centres up-and-down the country.

The garden centre, close to Cooper Bridge on the Kirklees/Calderdale boundary, is open seven days a week, 9am until 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday and 10.30am until 4.30 pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit https://britishgardencentres.com/