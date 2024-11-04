Best home furnishings and decor deals for Christmas including Dunelm and John Lewis
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Refreshing and decorating your home for less is never easier than during Black Friday sales and latest deals include from M&S involving Joseph Joseph. We’ve been scouring high and low as everything from sofas to mattresses, curtains, lighting and smart home technology is discounted.
There’s even Christmas and LED lights with 40% off from Twinkly here to make your home sparkle for less. When it comes to the materials to help you decorate, Toolstation is discounting essentials that DIY-ers need from drills to paint.
Latest offers range from Dunelm to John Lewis and M&S and our favourites of the day are shown below. You can also get up to 25% off mattresses at Simba including the Hybrid Essential Mattress for a double bed for £519, saving £130.
Save £117 at Dunelm on a glamorous Cassie three seater Velvet Sofa for £272. Take me to the deal
M&S is offering £30 off Joseph Joseph two piece Rethink Your Sink Kitchen Set, now £45. See the special offer
DIY lovers can save £50 on a Milwaukee M18 Compact Brushless Percussion Drill at Toolstation, now £129. Go to the offer
Dunelm has 50% off Blackout Eyelet Curtains in seven colours, now half price between £20 and £69. See deal here
John Lewis has a range of bedding on sale including its Anyday Arches Duvet Cover Set from £31.50. Take me to the deal.
Dunelm, Amazon and John Lewis are among those offering big savings and our expert team of consumer experts have got you covered. Whether it’s for bedding bargains or soft furnishings and dining room tables, there are deals they’ve sought out far and wide.
Among them is Furniture Village, where it is offering up to 50% off in its Black Friday sale that has already started. It includes an extra £200 off many sofas, an extra £300 off a range of deluxe dining sets here, and an extra £300 off a range of beds here.
While mattress giant Simba has Black Friday offers with free pillows, duvets and protectors with selected mattresses here. The freebies add up and are worth up to £836 alone.
M&S is offering £30 off this Joseph Joseph two piece Rethink Your Sink Kitchen Set, normally £75 but you can bag it for £45. The set contains a dish rack with a sliding tray to drain items when washed.
Save £50 on this handy impact drill, now £129.98 down from £179.98
These Montreal Ultra Blackout Eyelet Curtains are half price and start from £20 to £69. They come in seven shades have a faux silk look but are made with three layers of blackout coating and have thermal properties.
John Lewis is renowned for its bedding and the latest sale includes this reversible duvet set in king or super king size complete with two pillowcases and made from 100% cotton for between £31.50 and £38.50 a set.