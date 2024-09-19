Aldi brings back popular stand mixer - set to save shoppers over £180
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Whether it’s to learn a new skill or finesse a signature bake, aspiring star bakers had better be quick if they want to receive their own Hollywood handshake because as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone!
A feast for both the eyes and the taste buds, this chic kitchen appliance is available in two new shades, stylish matte blue or matte grey. With a spacious 5L mixing bowl, six speed levels including a pulse function, a splash protection lid to keep clothes clean, and complete with a whisk, dough hook and beater attachments, it’s the ultimate kitchen sidekick for both seasoned bakers and those kneading to get started.
A whopping 83% cheaper than leading brands, Aldi proves that shoppers don’t have to spend too much dough to enjoy the baking fun.
SAVE – SPEND
Aldi Stand Mixer £39.99 – Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer - £229.00
SAVING: £189.01 (83%)
Aldi’s popular Stand Mixer will be available to buy in stores from 19th September, while stocks last.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.