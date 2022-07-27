A rare chance to buy this interesting place, for sale in Kirklees

Originally of timber frame construction, the main house dates back to the 1600s, and exudes character and charm.

Oak panelling, exposed ceiling beams, ornate plasterwork, and grand fireplaces all feature within Headlands Hall.

From the hallway, ground floor accommodation includes the living room with original wood flooring and panelled walls, a stone fireplace and hearth with open grate.

There's a formal, beamed dining room with stone fireplace and open fire, and a snug made cosy by a multi fuel burner.

The breakfast kitchen has a pantry and original storage cupboards, with a gas Aga, mullion windows, and oak base units. From here you can access the vaulted cellar, and there's a useful utility room, and a ground floor w.c..

Five spacious bedrooms on the first floor showcase exposed stone work and beams, fireplaces and attractive windows. One bedroom with a dovecote vaulted beamed ceiling and eaves storage, has an en suite facility.

The house bathroom featured in the 1952 Ideal Homes Magazine, and has a cast iron bath, with a separate shower cubicle.

Lawned enclosed gardens stretch to the rear of the Hall, with a stone paved patio, mature trees and established borders. And there is a barbecue hut, and an original well with water pump.

From the front gravel driveway are steps up to the front door, and various planted areas.

For sale with Holroyd Miller, Headlands Hall, Liversedge, is for sale priced £795,000.

Call 01924 299494 for more information.

1. nybn-04-08-22-Headlands Hall 1-nmsyupload.jpg The living room with original wood flooring and panelled walls, has a feature stone fireplace and hearth with open grate. Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales

2. The panelled hallway There's an air of grandeur from the minute you walk in to this place.... Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales

3. A formal dining room An imposing fireplace is the focal point of this spacious dining room. Photo: Holroyd Miller Wakefield Photo Sales

4. The relaxing 'snug' A cosy, carpeted room with a window seat Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales