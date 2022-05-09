Southfield House was built in 1871by Henry Farrar, on land south of the former Farrar Farm.

Its current owners have lived there for over 20 years and have made many improvements to add to its appeal.

With a large entrance and hallway, the house has two reception rooms in addition to the living area with its feature fire, and the kitchen.

A cellar gives versatile space that could potentially be used as a home gym, games room, for wine storage or many other purposes.

There’s a striking feature window on the landing, with three first floor bedrooms and a house bathroom.

The latter includes a freestanding claw foot bath, and there’s a further modern shower room.

With a driveway accessed through electric gates, the property has a large double garage and plenty of parking.

Extensive gardens include a lawn with established borders and a patio area to the front, with a rear terrace that is ideal for entertaining, along with a further lawn, plants and shrubs.

Just a mile from Mirfield station, this is a great area for commuters to Leeds or Manchester, while also being close to local services, schools and amenities.

Southfield House, Nab Lane, Mirfield, is for sale priced £495,000. Call Sapphire Homes on 01942 494944 for more details.

1. A bright and welcoming hallway The spacious entrance hallway with staircase up, and rooms leading off. Photo Sales

2. A stylish modern kitchen with fitted units The sleek kitchen has plenty of natural light from its double windows. Photo Sales

3. Flexible family space This is a versatile room that could equally serve as a study or home office, a second sitting room or other use. Photo Sales

4. A bright and comfortable lounge This sunny room benefits from a large window, with a central feature fireplace, and detailed decor. Photo Sales