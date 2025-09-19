If that’s true, you’re spoilt for choice in Yorkshire, which is peppered with charming villages boasting spectacular scenery and stunning architecture.

Bilbury, in the Cotswolds, recently topped Forbes Magazine’s list of the world’s 50 most beautiful villages.

But there are plenty of villages in God’s Own County that we reckon could give it a run for its money, with picture-postcard settings and a traditional Yorkshire welcome to boot.

They’re not just great places to visit, but excellent spots in which to set down roots.

Thriving communities, a superb range of independent shops, cafes and restaurants, and, in many cases, good transport links to nearby towns and cities, make them an ideal choice for househunters looking for somewhere a bit different to live.

One of the villages is steeped in literary history, another is the setting for a popular TV drama, and a third has a fascinating museum with an unusual star attraction.

With the average house costing a little over £200,000 in a couple of these locations, they’re surprisingly affordable too.

1 . Haworth Haworth, in West Yorkshire, was famously home to the Brontë sisters, and it's easy to see how the literary greats were inspired by their surroundings. Its cobbled streets, picture-postcard houses and charming shops are set against the stunning backdrop of the rolling moors. According to Rightmove, the average house price in Haworth is £200,730.

2 . Cawthorne Cawthorne, in Barnsley, has been named by the Daily Telegraph as one of Britain's poshest villages. But there's nothing pretentious about this South Yorkshire idyll, with its welcoming community as big a draw as the picturesque scenery. It's a quirky place to live, with traditional shops, an art gallery and a museum where the star attraction is a goat with two heads. Homes in Cawthorne don't come cheap, with the average house there selling for £550,000, according to Rightmove.

3 . Robin Hood's Bay With its stunning setting on the coastline of the North York Moors, Robin Hood's Bay is one of the UK's most photographed spots. Its quirky shops, traditional pubs and fascinating museum make it a hugely popular tourist destination, but it's also a great place to live. The average house price in Robin Hood's Bay is £356,500, according to Rightmove.