These are some of the best riverside houses and flats for sale right, many of which boast amazing views from their garden or balcony.

One is set within the historic city walls, another has an expansive garden looking out across the river to the pretty cricket green and woodland beyond, and a third is nestled in the heart of a buzzing neighbourhood frequently voted one of the UK’s trendiest places to live.

Many of these houses and flats, all of which are listed on Zoopla, are located in idyllic spots within picturesque valleys around Yorkshire.

With the summer approaching, they are the ideal places to catch kingfishers diving and dragonflies skimming the surface, along with a host of other wildlife.

1 . Huntington, York - £375,000 This three-bedroom terraced house in the sought-after York suburb of Huntington has an expansive garden which backs on to the River Foss.

2 . Lendal Bridge, York - £750,000 This three-bedroom house is partially constructed from York's historic city walls and boasts 'magnificent' views of the River Ouse across the rear garden.

3 . Stansfield Mill Lane, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge - £280,000 This three-bedroom cottage in the West Yorkshire village of Triangle, near Sowerby Bridge, has an 'idyllic' setting, with views of the River Ryburn, at the bottom of the garden, and the cricket field and woodland beyond.