14 wedding venues in Calderdale and Kirklees: best places to celebrate getting married

As summer fast approaches we are getting into 'wedding season'.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 6th May 2022, 7:00 am

Here’s a list of the best wedding venues in Calderdale and Kirklees, according to hitched.co.uk.

1. The Malthouse, Rishworth

The Malthouse, 270 Oldham Road, Rishworth, Sowerby Bridge. "This friendly, characterful hotel has a warm, charming atmosphere that makes it a perfect setting for your perfect fairytale wedding."

2. Heath Cottage Hotel, Dewsbury

Heath Cottage Hotel, Wakefield Road, Dewsbury. "This delightful former coaching house, which dates back to 1850, is a fine example of early Victorian architecture."

3. The Black Horse Inn, Clifton

The Black Horse Inn, Westgate, Clifton, Brighouse. "Family-owned, this distinctive 17th-century inn radiates a traditional British charm that blends in effortlessly with the surrounding Georgian architecture."

4. Gomersal Park Hotel & Dream Spa

Gomersal Park Hotel & Dream Spa, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. "This modern and stylish hotel offers a luxurious escape for your milestone celebrations."

