Here are 12 new job vacancies in Batley and Spen including childminder and fitness coach

From the Princess of Wales Precinct to Batley Plaza, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Tesco - Colleague
From £12.02 an hour. The successful candidate will know their customers and serve them with passion and pride; giving great natural service and be passionate and knowledgeable about the products and services within the store. Photo: Google Maps
2. HSL - Sewing Machinist
£11.44 - £15.00 an hour - Full-time. The successful candidate must have experience using an industrial sewing machine and be xperienced in using a flatbed machine and over locker and a twin needle machine. Photo: Google Maps
3. P P Profiles W-Yorks Ltd - Press Brake Operator
£27,500 - £35,000 a year - Full-time. P.P. Profiles West Yorkshire Limited are seeking an experienced press brake operator to work at their Batley based site full time. Photo: Google Maps
4. JD Gyms - Fitness Coach
£11.54 an hour - Part-time. JD Gyms are looking for people who can uphold the highest gym floor standards, from cleanliness to delivering a world-class group exercise programme. Photo: Google Maps