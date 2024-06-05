Here are 12 new job vacancies in Batley and Spen including childminder and fitness coach

Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Batley.Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Batley.
By Kara McKune
Published 5th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Batley and Spenborough this week.

From the Princess of Wales Precinct to Batley Plaza, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career.

From £12.02 an hour. The successful candidate will know their customers and serve them with passion and pride; giving great natural service and be passionate and knowledgeable about the products and services within the store.

1. Tesco - Colleague

£11.44 - £15.00 an hour - Full-time. The successful candidate must have experience using an industrial sewing machine and be xperienced in using a flatbed machine and over locker and a twin needle machine.

2. HSL - Sewing Machinist

£27,500 - £35,000 a year - Full-time. P.P. Profiles West Yorkshire Limited are seeking an experienced press brake operator to work at their Batley based site full time.

3. P P Profiles W-Yorks Ltd - Press Brake Operator

£11.54 an hour - Part-time. JD Gyms are looking for people who can uphold the highest gym floor standards, from cleanliness to delivering a world-class group exercise programme.

4. JD Gyms - Fitness Coach

