Christmas TV: Your guide to the best food shows to watch over the Christmas season - including Bake Off
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- There are plenty of exciting new specials coming to our TV screens this Christmas
- The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Christmas Eve
- While repeats of favourites will air, here is your guide to brand-new food Christmas speicals
Christmas is a great time for television, as plenty of festive specials are set to hit our screens during the festive season and on the big day itself.
For those of us who absolutely love television shows about food, from The Great Christmas Bake Off to Ainsley’s Festive Flavours, there will be quite a few to tuck into this Christmas.
Take a look at the list of brand-new Christmas food television shows airing very soon, including when and where to watch.
Sunday, December 22
Inside The Christmas Factory, BBC1 at 7pm
Paddy McGuinness and Cherry Healy visit chocolate factories in Belguim to see how chocolate is made.
Tuesday, December 24
The Great Christmas Bake Off, Channel 4 at 8pm
Soap stars compete against one another in a task to make the best festive yule log.
Wednesday, December 25
Ainsley’s Festive Flavours, ITV1 at 2pm
Ainsley Harriott welcomes celebrity guests for a Christmas-themed feast.
Thursday, December 26
World’s Biggest Sweet Shop at Christmas, Channel 5 at 8pm
A documentary which will show behind-the-scenes of three popular sweet shops during the festive season.
Sunday, December 29
Royal Institution Christmas Lectures: The Truth About Food, BBC4 at 9pm
Dr Chris van Tulleken discusses how food impacts the body.
What television shows are you most looking forward to this Christmas? Let us know in the comment section below 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.