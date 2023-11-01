Today - Wednesday, November 1 - is World Vegan Day and marks the start of World Vegan Month.

News you can trust since 1858
World Vegan Day: Here are the 11 best rated restaurants with vegan-friendly food options in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen according to Tripadvisor

By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT

Whether you are fully committed to abstaining from the use of animal products in your diet or you are just simply curious about the practice, World Vegan Month could be an ideal time to experience plant-based foods and the vegan lifestyle.

Here are the 11 best rated restaurants within Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen which have vegan-friendly food options, according to Tripadvisor.

Tappino's, Westgate, Cleckheaton - 5/5 (775 reviews)

1. Tappino's

Tappino's, Westgate, Cleckheaton - 5/5 (775 reviews) Photo: Google streetview

Grand Cru, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw - 4.5/5 (261 reviews)

2. Grand Cru

Grand Cru, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw - 4.5/5 (261 reviews) Photo: Google streetview

Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.5/5 (462 reviews)

3. Wok Ever Palace

Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.5/5 (462 reviews) Photo: Google streetview

Shama, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike - 4.5/5 (386 reviews)

4. Shama

Shama, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike - 4.5/5 (386 reviews) Photo: Google streetview

