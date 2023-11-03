News you can trust since 1858
Here are some of the best rated cafes in North Kirklees to grab a sandwich

World Sandwich Day: Here are some of the best rated cafes in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen to grab a sarnie, according to Google Reviews

Here are some of the best rated cafes in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen to grab a sandwich, according to Google Reviews.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

To celebrate World Sandwich Day (today, Friday, November 3) we thought we’d take a look at some of the most popular places where you can grab a delicious hot or cold sandwich in North Kirklees, according to customer reviews left on Google.

Bee's Cafe on Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, has a 4.8 star rating (out of 5) and 80 reviews.

1. Bee's Cafe

Bee's Cafe on Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, has a 4.8 star rating (out of 5) and 80 reviews. Photo: Google streetview

Shaun Fairweathers Butchers and Deli on The Knowl, Mirfield, has a 4.9 star rating and 35 reviews.

2. Shaun Fairweathers Butchers and Deli

Shaun Fairweathers Butchers and Deli on The Knowl, Mirfield, has a 4.9 star rating and 35 reviews. Photo: Google streetview

Bakers Sandwich Bar on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, has a 4.8 star rating and 26 reviews.

3. Bakers Sandwich Bar

Bakers Sandwich Bar on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, has a 4.8 star rating and 26 reviews. Photo: Google streetview

Cupushi Coffee on Calder Road, Mirfield, has a 4.8 star rating and 84 reviews.

4. Cupushi Coffee

Cupushi Coffee on Calder Road, Mirfield, has a 4.8 star rating and 84 reviews. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

