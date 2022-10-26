The dispute involves 36 engineers - who are members of the Unite union - at the company based on Whitaker Street.

They have been offered an increase of five per cent, which the union says in reality is a real terms pay cut, with the current inflation rate (RPI) at 12.6 per cent.

The engineers would also have to accept moving from weekly to monthly pay and their notice period would also be extended from one week to three months, the union says.

The Fox's Biscuits factory on Whitaker Street, Batley.

However, this deal has been rejected and a four day strike is due to begin on Sunday, November 6, followed by a further four days of industrial action beginning on Monday, November 14.

Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, said: “Our members undertake a highly skilled role ensuring Fox’s production lines run smoothly and they are simply not going to accept a substantial real terms pay cut.

“This is a hugely wealthy company and settling our members’ pay claim would be an absolute drop in the ocean for it.

“This is a classic example of a company that can pay but is choosing not to.”

A production line at the Fox's Biscuits factory.

The engineers play a critical role in ensuring that production lines are fully functioning and that output is not affected by breakdowns or malfunctioning equipment.

Any production delays could impact the supply of Fox’s products to its principal customers M&S, Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

Chris Rawlinson, Unite regional officer, said: “Unite’s members are taking strike action as a last resort. The union has given the company every opportunity to make a fair pay offer but it has failed to do so.

“The strike action will inevitably result in production problems and product shortages in the run up to Christmas.”

The company, which was founded in 1853 and still has a bakery in Batley, produces products such as Fox’s Crinkle Crunch and Chocolatey Rounds among more than six billion biscuits a year.