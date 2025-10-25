Allergies - One in 10 adults have a food allergy

Where to go for pasta near Batley: Top restaurants for pasta in Dewsbury, Batley, Liversedge, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Birstall, as recommended by Tripadvisor

By Catherine Gannon
Published 25th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
With World Pasta Day celebrated on October 25, we’ve put together a list of highly rated restaurants where you can get a delicious dish of pasta.

Each year, World Pasta Day celebrates penne, spaghetti, tagliatelle, rigatoni, and the hundreds of pasta types which have been created over thousands of years.

North Kirklees is filled with fantastic restaurants, and there is plenty of choice when it comes to pasta.

The list contains restaurants in Dewsbury, Batley, Liversedge, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Birstall which all serve pasta and which have all been rated highly by customers on Tripadvisor.

Click through the list – which is in no particular order – to discover some great restaurants for pasta dishes near you.

Capri: Located at 79, Old Bank Road, Mirfield, WF14 0HY, Capri opened in 2020 and is one of five restaurants in the Capri group, situated around West Yorkshire. Customers can expect a wide range of pasta options, including ravioli, tagliatelle, paccheri, spaghetti, and gnocchi.

Casa Luli: Based in Liversedge, this Italian and Mediterranean restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday and offers penne, spaghetti, tagliatelle, lasagna, linguine, and agnolotti dishes. The restaurant also offers gluten free pasta. It is based at 399, Halifax Rd, Liversedge WF15 8DU.

Pizza Express: Famed for its pizza, the popular chain also offers four baked pasta dishes, including lasagna, cannelloni, fusilli and penne. The restaurant can be found at Junction 27 Retail Park, Gelderd Road, Leeds, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9AD.

