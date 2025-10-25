Each year, World Pasta Day celebrates penne, spaghetti, tagliatelle, rigatoni, and the hundreds of pasta types which have been created over thousands of years.

North Kirklees is filled with fantastic restaurants, and there is plenty of choice when it comes to pasta.

The list contains restaurants in Dewsbury, Batley, Liversedge, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Birstall which all serve pasta and which have all been rated highly by customers on Tripadvisor.

Click through the list – which is in no particular order – to discover some great restaurants for pasta dishes near you.

1 . World Pasta Day Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images Photo: Marco Bertorello

2 . World Pasta Day Capri: Located at 79, Old Bank Road, Mirfield, WF14 0HY, Capri opened in 2020 and is one of five restaurants in the Capri group, situated around West Yorkshire. Customers can expect a wide range of pasta options, including ravioli, tagliatelle, paccheri, spaghetti, and gnocchi. Photo: Google

3 . World Pasta Day Casa Luli: Based in Liversedge, this Italian and Mediterranean restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday and offers penne, spaghetti, tagliatelle, lasagna, linguine, and agnolotti dishes. The restaurant also offers gluten free pasta. It is based at 399, Halifax Rd, Liversedge WF15 8DU. Photo: Google