Each year, World Pasta Day celebrates penne, spaghetti, tagliatelle, rigatoni, and the hundreds of pasta types which have been created over thousands of years.
North Kirklees is filled with fantastic restaurants, and there is plenty of choice when it comes to pasta.
Click through the list – which is in no particular order – to discover some great restaurants for pasta dishes near you.
Capri: Located at 79, Old Bank Road, Mirfield, WF14 0HY, Capri opened in 2020 and is one of five restaurants in the Capri group, situated around West Yorkshire. Customers can expect a wide range of pasta options, including ravioli, tagliatelle, paccheri, spaghetti, and gnocchi. Photo: Google
Casa Luli: Based in Liversedge, this Italian and Mediterranean restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday and offers penne, spaghetti, tagliatelle, lasagna, linguine, and agnolotti dishes. The restaurant also offers gluten free pasta. It is based at 399, Halifax Rd, Liversedge WF15 8DU. Photo: Google
Pizza Express: Famed for its pizza, the popular chain also offers four baked pasta dishes, including lasagna, cannelloni, fusilli and penne. The restaurant can be found at Junction 27 Retail Park, Gelderd Road, Leeds, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9AD. Photo: Google