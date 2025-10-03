The 12 most prestigious West Yorkshire restaurants - each with AA Rosettes

Across West Yorkshire there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 12 restaurants in West Yorkshire which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 12 restaurants in West Yorkshire which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

1 . Box Tree, Ilkley Box Tree in Ilkley has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Classy contemporary cooking in traditional building." | Google-retired_of_yorkshire

2 . The Lantern Room, Huddersfield The Lantern Room in Huddersfield has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Sumptuous modern design and food to match." | Google-The Lantern Room

3 . Prashad, Bradford Prashad in Bradford has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Indian vegetarian food of the highest order." | Google-Prashad